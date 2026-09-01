Cushman & Wakefield Earns Multiple Distinctions at RICS China Awards 2026



EQS Newswire / 01/09/2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading service excellence and industry achievements at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) China Awards. The firm took home multiple distinctions across service lines at the 2026 awards ceremony.



KK Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "Congratulations to our teams on this terrific achievement. This recognition reflects our continued dedication to client-focused service excellence and market-leading positions across Greater China. Ahead, we will continue to strive to set the benchmark for excellence and to shape the future of the real estate industry across Greater China."



Winner Awards Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year — Real Estate (Valuation & Advisory Services Team, Cushman & Wakefield)

Industrial Real Estate Project of the Year (Site Selection and Industrial Plot Acquisition Negotiation for a Fortune 500 Biopharmaceutical Firm's New Factory)

Best Real Estate Financing Innovation Achievement of the Year (CR Consumption REIT)

Property Professional of the Year (Shaun Brodie, FRICS MCR MCIOB, Head of Greater China Research Content and Business Development Services, East China, Cushman & Wakefield)

Highly Commended Awards Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year — Real Estate (Consulting Team, Cushman & Wakefield)

Research Team of the Year (Research Team, Cushman & Wakefield)

Industrial Real Estate Project of the Year (Fortune 500 Firm's Demolition Project)

Best Deal of the Year — Transaction (Project Sine Logistics Portfolio Acquisition in East China)

Sustainability Achievement of the Year (China Central Place, Beijing)

Property Professional of the Year (Chris Yang, MRICS, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Beijing, Head of REITs Practice Group, Cushman & Wakefield)

Finalists Commercial Property Project of the Year (COFCO Qianhai Innovation Center Shenzhen)

Commercial Property Project of the Year (Chongqingdong Railway Station)

Urban Regeneration Project of the Year (Beijing Empress Xiao's River Waterfront Industry Planning and Implementation Plan)

Urban Regeneration Project of the Year (Comprehensive Development Planning Scheme for the Shiwuli River (Middle Section) Area, Hefei City, Anhui Province)

Sustainability Achievement of the Year (Ingka Centers Sustainability Project)

Property Professional of the Year (Jonathan Wei, President, Project & Occupier Services, China, Cushman & Wakefield)

As one of the highest accolades bestowed in global built environments, the RICS Awards have become increasingly influential in China since their inauguration in 2016. The number and quality of entries have grown over the past few years, and submissions have also come from more diverse geographic locations and industry sectors. The RICS China Awards creates a unique platform to showcase innovations and achievements in China's built environment, as well as encourage development and advancements within the industry.



Hashtag: #CushmanWakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit





News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

As one of the highest accolades bestowed in global built environments, the RICS Awards have become increasingly influential in China since their inauguration in 2016. The number and quality of entries have grown over the past few years, and submissions have also come from more diverse geographic locations and industry sectors. The RICS China Awards creates a unique platform to showcase innovations and achievements in China's built environment, as well as encourage development and advancements within the industry.Hashtag: #CushmanWakefieldThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).News Source: Cushman & Wakefield 01/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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