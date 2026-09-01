Cushman & Wakefield Aktie
WKN DE: A2JRTA / ISIN: GB00BFZ4N465
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01.09.2026 07:30:11
Cushman & Wakefield Earns Multiple Distinctions at RICS China Awards 2026
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading service excellence and industry achievements at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) China Awards. The firm took home multiple distinctions across service lines at the 2026 awards ceremony.
Highly Commended Awards
Finalists
As one of the highest accolades bestowed in global built environments, the RICS Awards have become increasingly influential in China since their inauguration in 2016. The number and quality of entries have grown over the past few years, and submissions have also come from more diverse geographic locations and industry sectors. The RICS China Awards creates a unique platform to showcase innovations and achievements in China's built environment, as well as encourage development and advancements within the industry.
Hashtag: #CushmanWakefield
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Cushman & WakefieldCushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).
News Source: Cushman & Wakefield
01/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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