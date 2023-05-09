Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

9 May 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(the Company)

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the appointment of David MacLellan as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from today. David will join the Companys Nominations and Management Engagement Committees.

The Board anticipates Davids appointment as Chair of the Company, with effect from 8 August 2023, following David Hunters expected retirement at the Companys Annual General Meeting that day.

David MacLellan has over 35 years experience in private equity and fund management and an established track record as Chair and Non-Executive director of public and private companies. During his executive career David was an Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (Aberdeen) following its purchase of Murray Johnstone Limited (MJ) in 2000. At the time of the purchase he was Group Managing Director of MJ, a Glasgow based fund manager managing inter alia closed and open ended funds, having joined MJs venture capital team in 1984. Prior to joining MJ he qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Arthur Young McLelland Moores (now EY).

David is currently Chair and Managing Partner of RJD Partners (RJD), a private equity business; Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of J&J Denholm Limited, a family owned business involved in shipping, logistics, seafoods and industrial services; and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Aquila Renewables plc, an investment trust.

David is former Chair and Senior Independent Director (SID) of John Laing Infrastructure Fund, a FTSE 250 investment company, former Chair of Stone Technologies Limited, former Chair of Havelock Europa plc and former Non-Executive Director of Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 plc. He was also Chair of Britannic UK Income Fund for 12 years until 2013 as well as a director of a number of private equity backed businesses.

Commenting on the appointment, Elizabeth McMeikan, Senior Independent Director of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:

David brings a wealth of highly relevant but complementary experiences which strengthen the Boards finance, investment company and governance experience. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board and look forward to working with him."

Davids other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R and LR9.6.13R.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com