Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 08:00:11

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

09-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

9 May 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(the Company)

 

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the appointment of David MacLellan as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from today.  David will join the Companys Nominations and Management Engagement Committees. 

 

The Board anticipates Davids appointment as Chair of the Company, with effect from 8 August 2023, following David Hunters expected retirement at the Companys Annual General Meeting that day.

 

David MacLellan has over 35 years experience in private equity and fund management and an established track record as Chair and Non-Executive director of public and private companies.  During his executive career David was an Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (Aberdeen) following its purchase of Murray Johnstone Limited (MJ) in 2000.  At the time of the purchase he was Group Managing Director of MJ, a Glasgow based fund manager managing inter alia closed and open ended funds, having joined MJs venture capital team in 1984.   Prior to joining MJ he qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Arthur Young McLelland Moores (now EY).

 

David is currently Chair and Managing Partner of RJD Partners (RJD), a private equity business; Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of J&J Denholm Limited, a family owned business involved in shipping, logistics, seafoods and industrial services; and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Aquila Renewables plc, an investment trust.

 

David is former Chair and Senior Independent Director (SID) of John Laing Infrastructure Fund, a FTSE 250 investment company, former Chair of Stone Technologies Limited, former Chair of Havelock Europa plc and former Non-Executive Director of Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 plc.  He was also Chair of Britannic UK Income Fund for 12 years until 2013 as well as a director of a number of private equity backed businesses.

 

Commenting on the appointment, Elizabeth McMeikan, Senior Independent Director of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:

 

David brings a wealth of highly relevant but complementary experiences which strengthen the Boards finance, investment company and governance experience.  We are delighted to welcome him to the Board and look forward to working with him."

 

Davids other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R and LR9.6.13R.

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 241955
EQS News ID: 1626917

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626917&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Custodian REIT plc 1,08 0,93% Custodian REIT plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- DAX gibt im Dienstagshandel nach -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. Der US-Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen