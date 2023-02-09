|
09.02.2023 08:00:18
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
9 February 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)
Block Listing interim review
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10m at acquisition.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub £15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|221815
|EQS News ID:
|1555273
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
09.02.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review (EQS Group)
|
07.02.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells retail unit 35% ahead of valuation (EQS Group)
|
11.01.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
07.12.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Change of name (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of business park office property for £2.8m (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|1,01
|1,51%