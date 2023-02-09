09.02.2023 08:00:18

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

09-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

9 February 2023

 

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)

 

Block Listing interim review

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

 

Name of applicant:

Custodian Property Income REIT PLC

Name of scheme:

General Blocklisting

Period of return:

From:

9 August 2022

To:

8 February 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

7,250,001

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,250,001

 

Name of contact:

Ed Moore, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)116 240 8740

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10m at acquisition.

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting sub £15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. 

 

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 221815
EQS News ID: 1555273

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555273&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Custodian REIT plc 1,01 1,51% Custodian REIT plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen