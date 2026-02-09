Custodian REIT Aktie
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
9 February 2026
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)
Block Listing interim review
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
|
