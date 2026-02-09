Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

9 February 2026

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)

Block Listing interim review

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant: Custodian Property Income REIT PLC Name of scheme: General Blocklisting Period of return: From: 9 August 2025 To: 8 February 2026 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 7,250,001 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,250,001

Name of contact: Ed Moore, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)116 240 8740

