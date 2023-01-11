11.01.2023 09:27:03

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

11-Jan-2023 / 08:27 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

11 January 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(the Company)

 

Director Declaration

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Elizabeth McMeikan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as Non-Executive Director of Nichols plc (Nichols), the diversified soft drinks group, with effect from 1 February 2023 and will join its Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees.  Elizabeth is expected to be appointed as Nichols Non-Executive Chair at its Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023. 

 

Elizabeths role at Nichols is not expected to impact her ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge her responsibilities effectively. 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

