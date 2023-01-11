Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

11 January 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(the Company)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Elizabeth McMeikan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as Non-Executive Director of Nichols plc (Nichols), the diversified soft drinks group, with effect from 1 February 2023 and will join its Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees. Elizabeth is expected to be appointed as Nichols Non-Executive Chair at its Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023.

Elizabeths role at Nichols is not expected to impact her ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

