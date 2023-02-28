|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
28 February 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David Hunter, Independent Chair of the Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Dar Global plc (Dar Global), a company established to develop the international assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, a leading Saudi Arabian property developer, following Dar Globals successful listing on the London Stock Exchange and will join its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.
In line with the Companys succession plan David has already announced his intention to retire as a Non-Executive Director of Custodian Property Income REIT at its 2023 Annual General Meeting, having completed his ninth year of service. Davids role at Dar Global is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively during his final months of tenure.
For further information, please contact:
|
