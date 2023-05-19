Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

19 May 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(the Company)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Ian Mattioli MBE, Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Kanabo plc (Kanabo), a patient focused healthcare technology and medicinal cannabis company, on 9 May 2023.

Ians role at Kanabo is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

