19.05.2023 10:49:22
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
19 May 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(the Company)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Ian Mattioli MBE, Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Kanabo plc (Kanabo), a patient focused healthcare technology and medicinal cannabis company, on 9 May 2023.
Ians role at Kanabo is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|245094
|EQS News ID:
|1637311
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
