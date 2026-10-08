Custodian REIT Aktie

Custodian REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

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08.10.2026 08:00:03

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation

08-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

8 October 2026

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, UK regional properties with strong income characteristics, is pleased to announce the disposal of a petrol filling station in Gillingham to a special purchaser for £3.75m, representing an 8% premium to the 30 June 2026 valuation.

 

The property is located on Beechings Way, Gillingham, and let to a single tenant with an annual passing rent of £0.3m.

 

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: While this property has provided a strong level of income over almost 12 years of ownership, having identified a special purchaser, we feel this is the right moment to crystallise an 8% premium to valuation, demonstrating our continued ability to complete sales above book value. We expect to use the sale proceeds to fund accretive capital expenditure, which aligns with our strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns.”

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.DBnumis.com/funds

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIS
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 445739
EQS News ID: 2412092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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