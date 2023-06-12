12.06.2023 08:00:21

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Retail Property

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Retail Property

12-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

12 June 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)

 

Disposal of Retail Property

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a high street retail unit in Cirencester at auction for £0.72m, in line with the 31 March 2023 valuation. 

 

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Companys external fund manager), said: We were not confident in this assets future rental growth prospects and expect to use the sale proceeds to improve the remaining portfolio, which we believe will better support the strategy of providing our shareholders with strong income returns.

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £15m at acquisition.

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting sub £15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. 

 

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 249986
EQS News ID: 1653879

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653879&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten