12.06.2023 08:00:21
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Retail Property
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
12 June 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)
Disposal of Retail Property
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a high street retail unit in Cirencester at auction for £0.72m, in line with the 31 March 2023 valuation.
Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Companys external fund manager), said: We were not confident in this assets future rental growth prospects and expect to use the sale proceeds to improve the remaining portfolio, which we believe will better support the strategy of providing our shareholders with strong income returns.
