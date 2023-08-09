|
09.08.2023 08:00:13
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: First quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends and stable values
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
9 August 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)
First quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends and stable values
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the first quarter ended 30 June 2023 (Q1 or the Quarter).
Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpin fully covered dividends
£5.3m invested in the redevelopment and refurbishment of existing assets
Gearing remains broadly in line with target, with significant borrowing covenant headroom
Net asset value
In line with the portfolio valuation, the Companys unaudited NAV at 30 June 2023 remained stable at £434.9m, or approximately 98.6p per share, a marginal decrease of 0.7p (-0.7%) since 31 March 2023:
The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 June 2023 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 31 August 2023.
Investment Managers commentary
UK property market
The listed property market is acutely sensitive to broader economic news with inflation, interest rates and potential recession all impacting investors confidence. Interest rate outlook bites the hardest and at the start of the previous quarter there was a belief that interest rates might have been close to topping out. This optimism saw yields harden in some sectors following a market rerating in the second half of 2022, but by the end of the Quarter that confidence had been eroded with the 50bps rise in the base rate to 5% and the expectation of more to come. On the back of the rate rise listed real estate prices fell sharply, but there has been some recovery since then on the back of the most recent Inflation numbers for June 2023.
This volatility suggests that investors are keen to upweight to real estate but are waiting for a more certain economic future to be revealed before we see share prices really rally. There is a strong logic for investing in real estate in the current market as real assets should be a good store of value in an inflationary environment as rents grow over time. In the current market, occupational demand is continuing to drive rental growth which is positive for interest cover and dividends. All of this produced stable valuations over the Quarter, with a marginal like-for-like decrease of 0.5%.
We are engaged in an active capital expenditure programme including re-development, refurbishment, EPC improvements and the roll out of photovoltaic arrays and electric vehicle chargers. This investment is focused on keeping the portfolio up to date, compliant with environmental legislation and positioned to capture rental growth with returns expected well ahead of the prevailing cost of borrowing. During the Quarter this investment and the asset management of the properties has increased the like-for-like estimated rental value of the portfolio by 1.2% (£0.6m). Continued rental growth is the Investment Managers key objective together with capturing the reversionary potential through the letting of vacant space.
The vacancy rate as a proportion of the ERV of the portfolio stands at 10% of which 39% is under offer to let and 37% is under refurbishment, leaving only 24% (or 2.4% of the total) available to let. Vacancy has increased recently as we have taken back space from the residual COVID-19 affected tenants which has allowed us to refurbish that space and, based on current level of interest, we are confident of increasing occupancy and rents going forwards.
Asset management
The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing 14 leasing initiatives adding £1.2m of new income at an average 5% ahead of ERV and adding £2.0m in portfolio valuation. These new leases had a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry (WAULT) of 4.9 years, with the portfolio WAULT now at 4.8 years and included:
Post Quarter end we have completed:
During the Quarter rent reviews were settled at an aggregate of 15% ahead of previous passing rent with:
The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.375p per share on 31 May 2023 relating to the quarter ended 31 March 2023. The Board has approved an interim dividend per share of 1.375p for the Quarter, fully covered by EPRA earnings, payable on 31 August 2023. The Board is targeting aggregate dividends per share[8] of at least 5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2024. The Boards objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Companys investment strategy.
Borrowings
At 30 June 2023 the Company had £178.0m of debt drawn at an aggregate weighted average cost of 4.0% with no expiries until September 2024. This debt comprised:
At 30 June 2023 the Companys borrowing facilities are:
Variable rate borrowing
Fixed rate borrowing
Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:
Portfolio analysis
At 30 June 2023 the property portfolio comprised 159 assets. The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Companys objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Sector weightings are shown below:
For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property-portfolio.
Board changes
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 the Company advises that, at the conclusion of its AGM on 8 August 2023, David Hunter retired as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with David MacLellan replacing him as Chair.
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
[1] Price on 8 August 2023. Source: London Stock Exchange.
[2] Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.
[3] Adjusting for property disposals and capital expenditure.
[4] Estimated rental value (ERV) of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.
[5] NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Quarter.
[6] Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.
[7] An interim dividend of 1.375p per share relating to the quarter ended 31 March 2023 was paid on 31 May 2023.
[8] This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Companys expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable.
[9] Comprises drive-through restaurants, car showrooms, trade counters, gymnasiums, restaurants and leisure units.
