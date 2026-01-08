Custodian REIT Aktie

WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

08.01.2026 11:35:27

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

08-Jan-2026 / 10:35 GMT/BST

 

 

8 January 2026

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Interim dividend

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 31 December 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 27 February 2026 to shareholders on the register on 16 January 2026, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities)

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.DBnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 414302
EQS News ID: 2257208

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

