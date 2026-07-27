Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend



27-Jul-2026 / 15:13 GMT/BST



27 July 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc (“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”) Interim dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2027, relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2026, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 28 August 2026 to shareholders on the register on 7 August 2026, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director Ed Moore – Finance Director Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.DBnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

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