Custodian REIT Aktie

Custodian REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 16:46:25

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

30-Jan-2026 / 15:46 GMT/BST

 

 

30 January 2026

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Portfolio Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 13 Feb 2026, 11:00 GMT.

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 12 Feb 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

 

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Numis

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numis.com/funds

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 416742
EQS News ID: 2269002

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Custodian REIT plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Custodian REIT plc 0,95 -1,56% Custodian REIT plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:54 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen