Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
|
30.01.2026 16:46:25
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
30 January 2026
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Portfolio Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 13 Feb 2026, 11:00 GMT.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 12 Feb 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|416742
|EQS News ID:
|2269002
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc
|
30.01.26
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company (EQS Group)
|
08.01.26
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
02.01.26
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
11.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
10.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
05.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
04.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
03.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|0,95
|-1,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.