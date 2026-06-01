Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

1 June 2026

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation relating to the Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 29 June 2026 at 11:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 BST on 28 June 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

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Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director Ed Moore – Finance Director Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com