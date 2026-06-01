Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
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01.06.2026 14:11:25
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
1 June 2026
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation relating to the Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 29 June 2026 at 11:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.
Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 BST on 28 June 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|429447
|EQS News ID:
|2337132
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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