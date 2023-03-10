10.03.2023 16:05:54

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

10-March-2023 / 15:05 GMT/BST

 

10 March 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 10 March 2023 of the following transaction by Laura Mattioli, daughter of Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

 

1
 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Laura Mattioli

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PCA

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share

 

 

 

GB00BJFLFT45

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

89.0 pence

65,000

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

65,000

 

89.0 pence

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

2023-03-10

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.  Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

 

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 229163
EQS News ID: 1580155

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580155&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten