Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

08.08.2023 15:30:05

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
08-Aug-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST

 

 

8 August 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll.  A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:

 

 

Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast

Votes against

% of votes cast

Votes withheld*

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1

To receive and adopt the Companys report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2023

102,235,922

100

0

0

252,316

2

To approve the directors remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2023

100,292,222

97.87

2,179,931

2.13

16,085

3

To elect David MacLellan as a director

100,663,000

98.23

1,813,952

1.77

11,286

4

To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director

97,700,747

95.34

4,776,205

4.66

11,286

5

To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a director

97,683,960

95.32

4,792,992

4.68

11,286

6

To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director

97,683,960

95.32

4,792,992

4.68

11,286

7

To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director

59,803,871

58.36

42,673,080

41.64

11,287

8

To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director

78,164,545

76.28

24,312,407

23.72

11,286

9

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company

102,464,102

99.99

12,850

0.01

11,286

10

To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditors remuneration

102,464,102

99.99

12,850

0.01

11,286

11

To grant the directors authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

98,082,079

95.71

4,391,787

4.29

14,372

12

To amend the Companys Investment Policy

102,459,362

99.99

14,504

0.01

14,372

13

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

101,363,897

98.91

1,113,055

1.09

11,286

14

To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of Ordinary Shares

100,063,608

97.64

2,413,344

2.36

11,286

15

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company

102,411,250

99.99

2,306

0.01

74,682

16

That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

95,949,030

93.63

6,527,922

6.37

11,286

 

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

 

The votes received against Resolutions 7 and 8 to re-elect Ian Mattioli and Elizabeth McMeikan as Directors of the Company above comprised just 9.8% and 5.8% respectively of total shareholders.  The Company complies with the Association of Investment Companies Corporate Governance Code regarding Board diversity and independence and the Institutional Shareholder Services proxy voting guidance supported both resolutions.  Where possible the Board, assisted by the Companys broker, will engage with shareholders to seek feedback.

 

Ian Mattioli is the founder director of Custodian Property Income REIT having instigated the development of Mattioli Woods plcs investment proposition, including the syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of the Company in 2014.  Ian is a non-independent Director of the Company due to his roles as CEO of Mattioli Woods plc and Chair of Custodian Capital Limited, the Companys discretionary investment manager, and is viewed by the Board as representative of Mattioli Woods plcs client shareholders which represent approximately 68% of the Companys shareholder register.  Ian and his family own 6.1m shares in the Company representing c. 1.4%.

 

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numis.com/funds

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 263244
EQS News ID: 1698755

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

