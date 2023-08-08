|
08.08.2023 15:30:05
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
8 August 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:
*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.
The votes received against Resolutions 7 and 8 to re-elect Ian Mattioli and Elizabeth McMeikan as Directors of the Company above comprised just 9.8% and 5.8% respectively of total shareholders. The Company complies with the Association of Investment Companies Corporate Governance Code regarding Board diversity and independence and the Institutional Shareholder Services proxy voting guidance supported both resolutions. Where possible the Board, assisted by the Companys broker, will engage with shareholders to seek feedback.
Ian Mattioli is the founder director of Custodian Property Income REIT having instigated the development of Mattioli Woods plcs investment proposition, including the syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of the Company in 2014. Ian is a non-independent Director of the Company due to his roles as CEO of Mattioli Woods plc and Chair of Custodian Capital Limited, the Companys discretionary investment manager, and is viewed by the Board as representative of Mattioli Woods plcs client shareholders which represent approximately 68% of the Companys shareholder register. Ian and his family own 6.1m shares in the Company representing c. 1.4%.
The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|263244
|EQS News ID:
|1698755
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
02.08.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
10.07.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
10.07.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
27.06.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
27.06.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Retail Property (EQS Group)
|
21.06.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
20.06.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|0,99
|-0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.