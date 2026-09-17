Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
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17.09.2026 13:25:53
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
17 September 2026
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were passed on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:
* Based on 488,567,079 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 15 September 2026.
** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.
Filing resolutions
The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|443609
|EQS News ID:
|2401010
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|0,92
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