Custodian REIT Aktie

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WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

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17.09.2026 13:25:53

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

17-Sep-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST

 

 

17 September 2026

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.  A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:

 

 

Resolution

Votes for + Chairman’s Discretion

% of votes cast

Votes against

% of votes cast

Total votes cast (including votes withheld)

% of ISC voted*

Votes withheld**

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1

To receive and adopt the Company’s report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026

105,401,543

 

99.88

 

126,314

 

0.12

 

106,104,327

21.71

576,470

 

2

To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2026

105,744,144

 

99.89

 

118,828

 

0.11

 

106,104,327

21.71

241,355

 

3

To re-elect David MacLellan as a director

99,092,629

 

94.08

 

6,238,156

 

5.92

 

106,104,327

21.71

773,542

 

4

To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director

102,693,920

 

97.50

 

2,636,865

 

2.50

 

106,104,327

21.71

773,542

 

5

To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a director

102,689,494

 

97.49

 

2,640,160

 

2.51

 

106,104,327

21.71

774,673

 

6

To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director

102,689,494

 

97.49

 

2,640,160

 

2.51

 

106,104,327

21.71

774,673

 

7

To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director

102,566,475

 

97.38

 

2,763,179

 

2.62

 

106,104,327

21.71

774,673

 

8

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company

103,787,961

 

98.39

 

1,693,193

 

1.61

 

106,104,327

21.71

623,173

 

9

To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditor’s remuneration

103,932,786

 

98.53

 

1,548,109

 

1.47

 

106,104,327

21.71

623,432

 

10

To grant the directors’ authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

103,717,168

 

97.80

 

2,334,174

 

2.20

 

106,104,327

21.71

52,985

 

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

 

11

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

104,492,347

 

98.53

 

1,558,507

 

1.47

 

106,104,327

21.71

53,473

 

12

To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of Ordinary Shares

104,262,057

 

98.33

 

1,768,797

 

1.67

 

106,104,327

21.71

73,473

 

13

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company

105,900,462

 

99.94

 

65,964

 

0.06

 

106,104,327

21.71

137,901

 

14

That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

101,097,049

 

95.33

 

4,957,722

 

4.67

 

106,104,327

21.71

49,556

 

 

* Based on 488,567,079 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 15 September 2026.

** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

 

Filing resolutions

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

 

- Ends -

 

 

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.dbnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 443609
EQS News ID: 2401010

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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