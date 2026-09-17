Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting



17-Sep-2026 / 12:25 GMT/BST



17 September 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc (“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”) Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were passed on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: Resolution Votes for + Chairman’s Discretion % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Total votes cast (including votes withheld) % of ISC voted* Votes withheld** ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 105,401,543 99.88 126,314 0.12 106,104,327 21.71 576,470 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2026 105,744,144 99.89 118,828 0.11 106,104,327 21.71 241,355 3 To re-elect David MacLellan as a director 99,092,629 94.08 6,238,156 5.92 106,104,327 21.71 773,542 4 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director 102,693,920 97.50 2,636,865 2.50 106,104,327 21.71 773,542 5 To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a director 102,689,494 97.49 2,640,160 2.51 106,104,327 21.71 774,673 6 To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director 102,689,494 97.49 2,640,160 2.51 106,104,327 21.71 774,673 7 To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director 102,566,475 97.38 2,763,179 2.62 106,104,327 21.71 774,673 8 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 103,787,961 98.39 1,693,193 1.61 106,104,327 21.71 623,173 9 To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditor’s remuneration 103,932,786 98.53 1,548,109 1.47 106,104,327 21.71 623,432 10 To grant the directors’ authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 103,717,168 97.80 2,334,174 2.20 106,104,327 21.71 52,985 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 11 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 104,492,347 98.53 1,558,507 1.47 106,104,327 21.71 53,473 12 To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of Ordinary Shares 104,262,057 98.33 1,768,797 1.67 106,104,327 21.71 73,473 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company 105,900,462 99.94 65,964 0.06 106,104,327 21.71 137,901 14 That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 101,097,049 95.33 4,957,722 4.67 106,104,327 21.71 49,556 * Based on 488,567,079 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 15 September 2026. ** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes. Filing resolutions The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly. - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director Ed Moore – Finance Director Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com Notes to Editors Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

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