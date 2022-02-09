|
09.02.2022 08:00:15
Custodian REIT plc : Block Listing interim review
|
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
9 February 2022
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Block Listing interim review
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
Notes to Editors
Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10 million at acquisition.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|141734
|EQS News ID:
|1278148
|
