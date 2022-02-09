Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Custodian REIT plc : Block Listing interim review

09-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

9 February 2022

 

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

 

Block Listing interim review

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

 

Name of applicant:

Custodian REIT PLC

Name of scheme:

General Blocklisting

Period of return:

From:

9 August 2021

To:

8 February 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

7,250,001

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,250,001

 

Name of contact:

Ed Moore, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)116 240 8740

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.  Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10 million at acquisition. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. 

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. 

 

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

 
