Custodian REIT plc : Director Dealing

29 March 2019

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 29 March 2019 of the following transaction by Barry Gilbertson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Barry Gilbertson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 113.133 pence 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 10,000 113.133 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-27 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com