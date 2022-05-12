|
Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
12 May 2022
Custodian REIT plc
(Custodian REIT or the Company)
Directors purchase of ordinary shares
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company by all of its Independent Non-Executive Directors.
David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: I thank my colleagues for the support they have shown the Company in making the purchases detailed below which closer align the Independent Directors interests with the long-term interests of our shareholders, without impacting their independence. These purchases reflect the Directors view that the Companys current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.
Following these purchases, the Directors interests in ordinary shares of the Company are:
The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.
Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company was notified on 10 May 2022 of the following transactions by Non-Executive Directors of the Company relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
For further information, please contact:
[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his wife and a charitable trust under his control of 2,755,461 and 2,086,990 shares held by other persons closely associated.
