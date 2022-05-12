Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares

+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
12.05.2022 15:57:44

12-May-2022 / 14:57 GMT/BST
12 May 2022

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company by all of its Independent Non-Executive Directors.

 

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: I thank my colleagues for the support they have shown the Company in making the purchases detailed below which closer align the Independent Directors interests with the long-term interests of our shareholders, without impacting their  independence.  These purchases reflect the Directors view that the Companys current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.

 

Director

 

Number of shares purchased

Consideration

£000

Chris Ireland

24,542

25

Hazel Adam

19,566

20

David Hunter

10,000

10

Matthew Thorne

10,000

10

Elizabeth McMeikan

10,000

10

 

74,108

75

 

Following these purchases, the Directors interests in ordinary shares of the Company are:

 

 

Number of shares

% holding

 

 

 

Ian Mattioli[1]

4,842,451

1.10%

Chris Ireland

50,345

0.01%

David Hunter

39,000

0.01%

Matthew Thorne

39,000

0.01%

Elizabeth McMeikan

20,400

0.00%

Hazel Adam

19,566

0.00%

 

 

 

 

5,010,762

1.14%

 

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

 

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

The Company was notified on 10 May 2022 of the following transactions by Non-Executive Directors of the Company relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 

 

1
 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Names

 

Chris Ireland

Hazel Adam

David Hunter

Matthew Thorne

Elizabeth McMeikan

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

Chris Ireland - Non-Executive Director

Hazel Adam - Non-Executive Director

David Hunter - Non-Executive Director

Matthew Thorne - Non-Executive Director

Elizabeth McMeikan - Non-Executive Director

 

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Custodian REIT plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share

 

 

 

GB00BJFLFT45

b)

 

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of Shares

 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Director

Price

Volume

Chris Ireland

101.35 pence

24,542

Hazel Adam

101.65 pence

19,566

David Hunter

101.60 pence

10,000

Matthew Thorne

101.80 pence

10,000

Elizabeth McMeikan

101.79 pence

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

74,108

 

101.58 pence

e)

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of shares

h)

 

Date of the transactions

 

10 May 2022

i)

 

Place of the transactions

 

London Stock Exchange

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.  Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his wife and a charitable trust under his control of 2,755,461 and 2,086,990 shares held by other persons closely associated.
