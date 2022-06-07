|
07.06.2022 12:16:36
Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares
|
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
7 June 2022
Custodian REIT plc
(Custodian REIT or the Company)
Directors purchase of ordinary shares
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of 800,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director.
David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: This purchase demonstrates Ians continued support of the Company and his alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders, and also underlines the Boards view that the Companys current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.
Following this purchase, Ian Mattioli and family[1] own 5,642,451 ordinary shares in the Company (representing a 1.28% holding).
The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.
Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company was notified on 7 June 2022 of the following transaction by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his wife and a charitable trust under his control of 3,555,461 and 2,086,990 shares held by other persons closely associated.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|166735
|EQS News ID:
|1370105
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
08.06.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of Property (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of Property (Investegate)
|
07.06.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Director’s purchase of ordinary shares (Investegate)
|
01.06.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Appointment of Non-Executive Director (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Purchase of Property (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Purchase of Property (Investegate)
|
12.05.22
|Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|1,18
|1,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.