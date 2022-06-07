07.06.2022 12:16:36

Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares

7 June 2022

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

(Custodian REIT or the Company)

 

Directors purchase of ordinary shares

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of 800,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director.

 

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: This purchase demonstrates Ians continued support of the Company and his alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders, and also underlines the Boards view that the Companys current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.

 

Following this purchase, Ian Mattioli and family[1] own 5,642,451 ordinary shares in the Company (representing a 1.28% holding).

 

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

 

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

The Company was notified on 7 June 2022 of the following transaction by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 

 

1
 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Ian Mattioli

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

Non-Executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Custodian REIT plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share

 

 

 

GB00BJFLFT45

b)

 

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of Shares

 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

Volume

 

98.911 pence

800,000

 

 

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

800,000

 

98.911 pence

e)

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of shares

h)

 

Date of the transactions

 

6 June 2022

i)

 

Place of the transactions

 

London Stock Exchange

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.  Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his wife and a charitable trust under his control of 3,555,461 and 2,086,990 shares held by other persons closely associated.
