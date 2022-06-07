Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares

7 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

(Custodian REIT or the Company)

Directors purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of 800,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director.

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: This purchase demonstrates Ians continued support of the Company and his alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders, and also underlines the Boards view that the Companys current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.

Following this purchase, Ian Mattioli and family[1] own 5,642,451 ordinary shares in the Company (representing a 1.28% holding).

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 7 June 2022 of the following transaction by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Mattioli 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 98.911 pence 800,000

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 800,000 98.911 pence e) Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares h) Date of the transactions 6 June 2022 i) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

