|
10.08.2022 12:05:56
Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares
|
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
10 August 2022
Custodian REIT plc
(Custodian REIT or the Company)
Directors purchase of ordinary shares
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sized regional property, announces the purchase of 45,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director who joined the Board in June 2022.
David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: This purchase demonstrates our Directors continued support of the Company and the Boards alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders.
The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.
Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company was notified on 10 August 2022 of the following transaction by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|180530
|EQS News ID:
|1417517
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|1,27
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.