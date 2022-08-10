Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 12:05:56

Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Directors purchase of ordinary shares

10-Aug-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

10 August 2022

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

(Custodian REIT or the Company)

 

Directors purchase of ordinary shares

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sized regional property, announces the purchase of 45,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director who joined the Board in June 2022.

 

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: This purchase demonstrates our Directors continued support of the Company and the Boards alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders.

 

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

 

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

The Company was notified on 10 August 2022 of the following transaction by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 

 

1
 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Malcolm Cooper

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

Non-Executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Custodian REIT plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share

 

 

 

GB00BJFLFT45

b)

 

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of Shares

 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

Volume

 

108.8 pence

45,000

 

 

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

45,000

 

108.8 pence

e)

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of shares

h)

 

Date of the transactions

 

10 August 2022

i)

 

Place of the transactions

 

London Stock Exchange

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.  Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 180530
EQS News ID: 1417517

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

