|
31.01.2022 10:29:45
Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend
|
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
31 January 2022
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Interim dividend
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 28 February 2022 to shareholders on the register on 11 February 2022, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID").
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|139888
|EQS News ID:
|1274652
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!