Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend



31-Jan-2022 / 09:29 GMT/BST

31 January 2022 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 28 February 2022 to shareholders on the register on 11 February 2022, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

