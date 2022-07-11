|
11.07.2022 14:26:34
Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
11 July 2022
Custodian REIT plc
(Custodian REIT or the Company)
Interim dividend
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 August 2022 to shareholders on the register on 22 July 2022, will be designated as a property income distribution (PID).
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|173984
|EQS News ID:
|1395297
