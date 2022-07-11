Custodian REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend



11-Jul-2022 / 13:26 GMT/BST

11 July 2022 Custodian REIT plc (Custodian REIT or the Company) Interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 August 2022 to shareholders on the register on 22 July 2022, will be designated as a property income distribution (PID). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

