09.11.2022 08:00:07
Custodian REIT plc : Leasing momentum continues to drive income returns and support fully covered dividends
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
9 November 2022
Custodian REIT plc
(Custodian REIT or the Company)
Leasing momentum continues to drive income returns and support fully covered dividends
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (Q2 or the Quarter).
Strong leasing activity supporting rents and underpinning fully covered dividends
Valuation movements
£26.5m of capital deployed during the Quarter alongside a profitable disposal driving a 4.5% net increase in rent roll, supporting earnings while maintaining net gearing at its target level
1 Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.
2 Estimated rental value (ERV) of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.
3 NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Quarter.
4 Before costs.
5 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.
Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: We believe strong recent leasing activity demonstrates the resilience of Custodian REITs well-diversified investment portfolio and the depth of the occupational market, the strength of the Companys balance sheet, low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile will continue to support a high income return strategy.
Despite recent valuation decreases our active asset management has enabled us to capture occupational demand, lease vacant space and deliver rental growth which support earnings and underpin the Companys fully covered dividend.
Custodian REITs prudent approach to investment and the management of its balance sheet has left the Company well insulated from the negative impact of interest rate rises continuing in the short to medium-term. We also remain confident that our ongoing intensive asset management of the portfolio will maintain cash flow and support consistent returns. The current market volatility, particularly in relation to valuations, further strengthens our ongoing belief that earnings yield is the more reliable and important measure of value as income supports the greater part of total return.
The unaudited NAV of Custodian REIT at 30 September 2022 was £501.4m, reflecting approximately 113.7p per share, a decrease of 8.5p (7.0%) since 30 June 2022:
6 An interim dividend of 1.375p per share relating to the quarter ended 30 June was paid on 31 August 2022.
The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 September 2022 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 30 November 2022.
Investment Managers commentary
UK property market
We believe strong recent leasing activity demonstrates the resilience of Custodian REITs well-diversified investment portfolio and the depth of the occupational market, the strength of the Companys balance sheet, low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile will continue to support a high income return strategy.
The investment market reached record highs in certain sectors earlier this year as positive market sentiment pushed valuation increases. That sentiment has recently reversed due primarily to inflation, the rising cost of debt as well as global economic and market uncertainty, with associated valuation decreases commencing in August 2022. Certain sectors, particularly prime logistics, have seen the most significant valuation increases over the last 12-18 months but pricing of Custodian REITs smaller regional properties never hit the heights of super-prime logistics, so we expect to see a more correspondingly muted pricing correction as the market reacts to current circumstances.
Custodian REIT has delivered a diversified portfolio strategy, despite the recent trend for single sector investing. This has enabled the acquisition of some prime high street retail properties and strong, regional, city centre offices which have held their value through the Quarter. When combined with a smaller regional property strategy, the Company has assembled a portfolio comprising 165 properties with an average value of £4.2m and no one tenant in any single property accounting for more than 1.5% of the Companys rent roll. This spread significantly mitigates property specific risk and tenant default risk.
The depth of the occupational market remains the backbone of Custodian REITs robust earnings and this was demonstrated by the 18 new leases signed during the first half adding £2.2m of annual rent. During the Quarter, five new leases have been agreed securing £0.4m rent for a further 6.3 years. This follows on from the previous quarter where 13 new leases were agreed securing £1.8m of rent for a further 6.8 years.
The Company has continued to see good levels of occupier activity, with five new leases already signed since the Quarter end and a strong pipeline of asset management and refurbishment/redevelopment opportunities.
EPRA earnings per share of 1.4p showed an annualised earnings yield7 of 5.8% at 30 September 2022 and 6.4% at the time of writing. As pricing for listed property companies is increasingly out of step with NAV, investors should look to earnings yield as a more reliable measure of value and comparator between different companies with differing strategies, as income supports the greater part of total return. On this measure Custodian REIT rates very strongly against its close peers, offering an annual dividend per share of 5.5 pence, fully covered by net earnings, representing a dividend yield8 of 5.7% at 30 September 2022 and 6.3% at the time of writing.
Custodian REITs loan-to-value at 30 September 2022 of 25.4% now stands at 24.3% following post Quarter end sales. Of the Companys £178m of drawn debt facilities 84% is at fixed rates of interest and the balance is drawn on a variable rate revolving credit facility. The weighted average term of drawn debt is 6.3 years and the average cost of debt is 3.5%. Thanks to a strong balance sheet with significant covenant headroom and no debt facility maturities until September 2024 the Company is under no pressure to sell and the relatively low cost of debt should remain accretive to earnings through this phase of market turbulence.
7 Annualised EPRA earnings per share divided by the prevailing share price (97.0p.at 30 September 2022, 87.8p at 8 November 2022).
8 Annual target dividend per share of 5.5p divided by Quarter-end share price of 97.0p.
Asset management
The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing the following new leases with a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry (WAULT) of 6.2 years bringing the portfolio total to 4.8 years:
During the Quarter the following rent reviews were settled with:
The positive impact of letting vacant space has been partially offset by offices in Castle Donington and a trade counter in Crewe becoming vacant during the Quarter meaning in aggregate EPRA occupancy is now 89.3% (30 June 2022: 88.7%). Of the Companys remaining vacant space, 25.0% is currently under offer to sell or let and a further 53.8% is planned vacancy to enable redevelopment or refurbishment as illustrated below:
Since the Quarter end the following initiatives have completed:
The Company has a very strong pipeline of ongoing asset management initiatives, including those detailed below, which we expect to complete during the next 12 months and which are expected to enhance earnings and deliver valuation increases in excess of capital expenditure:
ESG
The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities and believes the Companys property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio.
EPC Rating
The Company is targeting, as a minimum, removal or improvement of all D EPC ratings by 2027 and all E EPC ratings by 2025, having achieved its initial objective to remove all F and G EPC ratings by 31 March 2022.
The weighted average EPC score of the portfolio improved to 58 (C) from 60 (C) during the Quarter through the re-assessment of six units with the average re-rating decreasing by 27 Energy Rating Points.
Significant improvements in rating occurred through the:
Electric vehicle charging points
The Company is targeting, as a minimum, installation of EV charging points across 100% of its freehold retail warehouse assets by 2025.
During the Quarter we completed the installation of five twin rapid 75kW chargers at retail warehousing sites for public use in line with this environmental and social objective. The payback on the Companys investment is anticipated to be realised within 4-5 years subject to energy market volatility. These installations represent another step in our roll out of EV chargers with Pod Point, having installed 11 twin fast 7kW chargers across three office and industrial sites for tenants use earlier this year. We have a further 15 twin fast 7kW chargers and 10 twin rapid 75kW charger installations in the pipeline and are actively assessing further sites for both tenant and public use.
Fully covered dividend
The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.375p per share on 31 August 2022 relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2022. The Board has approved another interim dividend per share of 1.375p for the Quarter, fully covered by EPRA earnings, payable on 30 November 2022. The Board is targeting aggregate dividends per share9 of at least 5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2023. The Boards objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Companys investment strategy.
9 This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Companys expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable.
Further details on acquisitions
The five acquisitions undertaken by the Company for £26.55m during the Quarter comprised:
10 Passing rent divided by property valuation plus purchasers costs.
11 Reversionary rent divided by purchase price plus assumed purchasers costs.
During the Quarter the Company sold a 44,187 sq ft warehouse and distribution unit in Milton Keynes to a special purchaser for £8.5m, reflecting a 67% premium to valuation and an aggregate 183% ahead of purchase price.
Since the Quarter end the Company has sold:
Borrowings
Custodian REIT operates the following agreed borrowing facilities:
The Companys weighted average cost of its drawn debt facilities is 3.5% with 79% at a fixed rate of interest and a weighted average maturity of 6.3 years. Disposals since the Quarter end have increased the proportion of drawn debt which is at a fixed rate of interest to 84% with weighted average cost remaining 3.5% despite increases in base rate, demonstrating the insulation provided by the Companys majority fixed rate debt strategy.
Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:
Portfolio analysis
At 30 September 2022 the property portfolio comprised 165 assets with a NIY of 5.9% (30 June 2022: 5.5%). The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Companys objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Sector weightings are shown below:
12 Comprises drive-through restaurants, car showrooms, trade counters, gymnasiums, restaurants and leisure units.
For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property-portfolio.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £15m at acquisition.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub £15m, regional properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|NAV
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|199698
|EQS News ID:
|1482369
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
