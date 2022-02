Custodian REIT plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

23 February 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 23 February 2022 of the following transaction by Laura Mattioli, daughter of Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Laura Mattioli 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 101.0 pence 250,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 250,000 101.0 pence e) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares h) Date of the transaction 22 February 2022 i) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

