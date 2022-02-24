24.02.2022 12:35:33

Custodian REIT plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

24-Feb-2022 / 11:35 GMT/BST
24 February 2022

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 23 February 2022 of the following transaction by Laura Mattioli, daughter of Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.  The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

 

1
 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Laura Mattioli

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PCA

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Custodian REIT plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share

 

 

 

GB00BJFLFT45

b)

 

Nature of the transactions

 

Purchase of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

102.45 pence

350,000

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

350,000

 

102.45 pence

e)

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of shares

h)

 

Date of the transaction

 

23 February 2022

i)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.  Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 145204
EQS News ID: 1287919

 
