24.02.2022 12:35:33
Custodian REIT plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
24 February 2022
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 23 February 2022 of the following transaction by Laura Mattioli, daughter of Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|145204
|EQS News ID:
|1287919
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
