Custodian REIT plc : Purchase of Property

23 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

(Custodian REIT or the Company)

Purchase of Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sizes, is pleased to announce a further property purchase.

The Company has acquired a 70,160 sq ft retail park in Nottingham consisting of four units occupied by Wickes, Matalan, Poundland and KFC, with nearby retailers including Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and McDonalds.

The units have a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry of 9.0 years with an aggregate passing rent of £994,050 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield1 of 6.21%.

The agreed purchase price of £15.0 million was funded from the Companys existing debt resources, moving net gearing2 to 22.7% loan to value.

Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Companys discretionary investment manager), said:

Well located retail warehouses let off low rents are complementary to online retailing and have remained in demand during the restructuring of the retail market. This purchase, which was agreed off-market at an attractive net initial yield, offers long income from a very strong tenant line up with opportunities to enhance rents by developing a drive-through restaurant and installing electric vehicle charging points.

1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus assumed purchasers costs.

2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.