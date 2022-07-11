Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 08:00:14

Custodian REIT plc : Purchase of Property

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
11-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

11 July 2022

 

 

Custodian REIT plc

 

 (Custodian REIT or the Company) 

 

Purchase of Property

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a property purchase.

 

The Company has acquired two drive-through restaurants on Clifton Moor Retail Park, York, adjacent to Yorks northern bypass which connects to both the A1(M) and M62.  The units are occupied by Burger King and KFC franchisees with a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry of 9.7 years.

 

The units have an aggregate passing rent of £163,250 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield1 of 5.07%.

 

The agreed purchase price of £3.025 million was funded from the Companys existing debt facilities, moving net gearing2 to 22.5% loan to value.

 

Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Companys discretionary investment manager), said:

 

We are delighted to have secured these modern assets on the foremost retail and leisure destination in North Yorkshire.  The drive through sector continues to show considerable growth which we believe will drive rents over the medium term resulting in an increasingly attractive yield.

 

1 Passing rent divided by purchase price plus assumed purchasers costs.

2 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding tenant rental deposits and retentions) divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

 

-Ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

Camarco

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

 

www.camarco.co.uk

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.  Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By targeting smaller lot size properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. 

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. 

 

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 173700
EQS News ID: 1394375

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

