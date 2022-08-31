|
31.08.2022 17:55:24
Custodian REIT plc : Results of Annual General Meeting
|
Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
31 August 2022
Custodian REIT plc
(Custodian REIT or the Company)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:
*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.
Following Matthew Thornes retirement as a Director of the Company at todays AGM Malcolm Cooper has been appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.
The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|185159
|EQS News ID:
|1432743
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
