31.08.2022 17:55:24

Custodian REIT plc : Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Results of Annual General Meeting

31-Aug-2022 / 16:55 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

31 August 2022

Custodian REIT plc

 

(Custodian REIT or the Company)

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller  regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll.  A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:

 

 

Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast

Votes against

% of votes cast

Votes withheld*

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1

To receive and adopt the Companys report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022

132,283,723

99.99

5,285

0.01

368,573

2

To approve the directors remuneration policy for the year ended 31 March 2022

132,604,427

99.98

30,615

0.02

22,539

3

To approve the directors remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2022

132,610,257

99.98

27,871

0.02

19,453

4

To elect Malcolm Cooper as a director

132,629,187

99.99

8,941

0.01

19,453

5

To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director

130,428,037

98.33

2,210,091

1.67

19,453

6

To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director

130,428,037

98.33

2,210,091

1.67

19,453

7

To re-elect David Hunter as a director

127,468,107

98.01

2,585,591

1.99

2,603,883

8

To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director

112,323,336

84.68

20,314,791

15.32

19,454

9

To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director

130,259,568

98.21

2,378,560

1.79

19,453

10

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company

132,631,081

99.99

7,047

0.01

19,453

11

To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditors remuneration

132,628,337

99.99

9,791

0.01

19,453

12

To grant the directors authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

128,625,525

96.97

4,012,603

3.03

19,453

13

To amend the Companys Investment Policy

132,610,687

99.98

25,679

0.02

21,215

 

14

To change the name of the Company to Custodian Property Income REIT plc

132,632,931

99.99

6,197

0.01

18,453

15

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

132,607,663

99.98

30,465

0.02

19,453

16

To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of Ordinary Shares

128,976,897

97.24

3,661,231

2.76

19,453

17

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company

132,543,780

99.99

8,029

0.01

105,772

18

That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

125,295,675

95.17

6,352,453

4.83

19,453

 

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

 

Following Matthew Thornes retirement as a Director of the Company at todays AGM Malcolm Cooper has been appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

 

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing.

 

- Ends -

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 185159
EQS News ID: 1432743

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432743&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

