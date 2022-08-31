Custodian REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian REIT plc : Results of Annual General Meeting



31 August 2022 Custodian REIT plc (Custodian REIT or the Company) Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: Resolution Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Votes withheld* ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive and adopt the Companys report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 132,283,723 99.99 5,285 0.01 368,573 2 To approve the directors remuneration policy for the year ended 31 March 2022 132,604,427 99.98 30,615 0.02 22,539 3 To approve the directors remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2022 132,610,257 99.98 27,871 0.02 19,453 4 To elect Malcolm Cooper as a director 132,629,187 99.99 8,941 0.01 19,453 5 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director 130,428,037 98.33 2,210,091 1.67 19,453 6 To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director 130,428,037 98.33 2,210,091 1.67 19,453 7 To re-elect David Hunter as a director 127,468,107 98.01 2,585,591 1.99 2,603,883 8 To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director 112,323,336 84.68 20,314,791 15.32 19,454 9 To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director 130,259,568 98.21 2,378,560 1.79 19,453 10 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 132,631,081 99.99 7,047 0.01 19,453 11 To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditors remuneration 132,628,337 99.99 9,791 0.01 19,453 12 To grant the directors authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 128,625,525 96.97 4,012,603 3.03 19,453 13 To amend the Companys Investment Policy 132,610,687 99.98 25,679 0.02 21,215 14 To change the name of the Company to Custodian Property Income REIT plc 132,632,931 99.99 6,197 0.01 18,453 15 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 132,607,663 99.98 30,465 0.02 19,453 16 To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of Ordinary Shares 128,976,897 97.24 3,661,231 2.76 19,453 17 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company 132,543,780 99.99 8,029 0.01 105,772 18 That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 125,295,675 95.17 6,352,453 4.83 19,453 *NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes. Following Matthew Thornes retirement as a Director of the Company at todays AGM Malcolm Cooper has been appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

