Custodian REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian REIT plc : Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Drum Income Plus REIT plc (Drum)



03-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE TAKEOVER CODE (THE "CODE") WHICH, AMONGST OTHER THINGS, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE END OF THE OFFER PERIOD CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS. For immediate release 3 November 2022 Custodian REIT plc (the Company or Custodian REIT) Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Drum Income Plus REIT plc (Drum) The Company announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share acquisition of Drum, which was effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 on 3 November 2021, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Takeover Panel in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that Custodian REIT has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its announcement of 3 September 2021 and the scheme document published on 28 September 2021. - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found by contacting: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Stuart Ord Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

