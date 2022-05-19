Custom Labs Takes the Market by Storm with its All Occasion Custom Socks

Custom socks have finally emerged as the perfect swag item in the custom branded apparel market, thanks to Custom Labs.

VICTORIA, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Custom Labs, a premium custom sock brand, is finally taking socks to new heights in the custom apparel market. In an industry that has always been over-inclined towards branded t-shirts, custom socks from Custom Labs are considered to be extremely fashionable as well as functional.

At Custom Labs, it is possible to submit a request for custom socks, receive free digital designs, finalize the design under the guidance of a personal designer, place their order, and receive the finished products within 21 business days. These socks are unisex, inexpensive, customizable, unique, easy to carry, and guaranteed to delight any user. As a result of their versatility, these socks have been used extensively as a corporate gift, conference giveaway, promotional item, team gear, and much more.

"Custom Labs socks have become a staple for us at Prairie Hockey Academy. Our student athletes love the look and feel of the socks and often wear them as both a sport sock and dress sock. They are comfortable and look extremely sharp. The team at Custom Labs is great to deal with on design, experience and quick production times," said a spokesperson from Prairie Hockey Academy Ltd, one of many highly impressed clients of Custom Labs.

The growing popularity of Custom Labs in the custom branded sock market can be attributed to the following factors.

Leverages North America's best sock brand, Outway

best sock brand, Offers the best value, quality and customer experience.

Direct one-on-one communication with designers.

Custom Labs has also built its reputation as a sustainable brand that uses 100% recyclable materials for product packaging, and partners only with eco-conscious courier companies. In collaboration with Plastic Bank, they have successfully prevented over 1.5 million single-use plastic bottles from entering the oceans.

"At Custom Labs, we pride ourselves on the customer experience. Every project that we work on, we give the same 110% effort. It is such a rewarding feeling receiving positive reviews or seeing customer's posts on social media about how happy they are with their custom branded socks. Give us the opportunity to help you with your custom project, we promise we'll exceed your expectations," said Jonathan Mactinger, Director of Sales at Custom Labs.

Following the success of its custom socks, Custom Labs is all set to introduce a line of custom caps within the next few months.

To find out more, please visit www.customlabs.co

