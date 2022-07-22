Customer Bank to Consolidate Five Pennsylvania Branches

Customers Bank, a digital-forward super-community bank with a growing number of operations across the nation and the bank subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), announced today that it will be consolidating its Pennsylvania branches and transferring the accounts from five (5) branches to other branches in the region. The move is part of an overall strategy of continued national expansion which may include additional branches in new markets at a future date.

The branches impacted are:

Exeter at 1 Hearthstone Court, Reading, PA 19606

Langhorne at Rt. 413 and Doublewoods Road, Langhorne, PA 19047

Muhlenberg at 350 E. Bellevue Avenue, Reading, PA 19605

Newtown Square at 3557 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

Wayne at 153 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

The consolidations are expected to take place in late October and early November.

Over the past two years, Customers Bank has opened non-branch offices in Wilmington, NC; Harrisburg, PA; Orlando, FL; Dallas, TX; and rebooted its Chicago, IL operation. The bank continues to maintain branches and offices across Southeastern PA; Hamilton, NJ; and Rye Brook, NY; and non-branch offices in Manhattan; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; and Portsmouth, NH. Additionally, the bank launched new national business teams including Fund Finance, Financial Industries Group, and Technology and Venture Banking. In the past 10 months, the rapidly growing financial services firm launched its blockchain-based Customers Bank Instant TokenTM payments service and made bold inroads to the cryptocurrency industry. Similar growth and expansion are expected to continue.

Sam Sidhu, President & CEO of Customers Bank, explained, "We value our clients in these communities and hope to retain their business through digital and online banking, and other regional offices and branches. The truth of the matter is more and more clients have moved to mobile and online banking making physical branches less necessary and more expensive. This consolidation provides wider services to a greater number of clients both on a local and on a national basis.”

According to Sidhu, every Customers Bank team member displaced by the closings will have the ability to post for open positions internally during this transition. Impacted team members who are unable to transition to a new role will be compensated based on their position and tenure and will be offered career transition support.

"As we become more deeply integrated in the global digital financial services ecosystem,” said Sidhu, "brick and mortar banking operations have become and will continue to be less important to our customers. By redeploying our investment in emerging technologies and leading-edge financial platforms, we increase customer service and shareholder value simultaneously.”

Sidhu continued, "The people who work for us in these branches were part of the success story that brought us to a place where we can take advantage of new opportunities. Customers Bank will work with these team members to minimize the impact by providing the appropriate level of financial and job assistance. We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to the company."

Sidhu also had a message for the government and community leaders, and residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania. "We are consolidating branches but not leaving these communities. We just invested in a new Innovation and Technology Center near Malvern, PA and we will continue to maintain many offices in the region.”

