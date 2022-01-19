Customer Onboarding Innovator Rocketlane Closes $18 Million Series A Funding Round

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and reduce churn, today announced that it has closed a $18 million Series A funding round.

The Series A is being led by previous Asana investor, 8VC, with additional funding coming from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and prominent angel investor, Gokul Rajaram. Today's funding announcement comes just seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing total capital invested to $21 million.

"Customer onboarding for SaaS businesses is an emerging enterprise category in its own right, encompassing a massive and growing user community. It represents a new two-sided project management problem, and the resulting complexity requires a bespoke solution. It simply cannot be addressed by a patchwork of existing project management tools," said Bhaskar Ghosh, Partner & CTO, 8VC . "Rocketlane has dared to provide a fresh new take to serve this category. They have shown stunning execution to deliver a thoughtful and extensible product that is experiencing rapid adoption. It is our honor at 8VC to join the Rocketlane team and its visionary founders Sri, Deepak, and Vignesh in their generational adventure."

Proceeds from the current investment will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing, and grow the Rocketlane team.

"This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth, and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we've established," said Rocketlane CEO & Co-founder, Srikrishnan Ganesan. "We also were just named a leader by G2 in the client onboarding category. We have also touched over 1,200 people globally with Preflight , our community for onboarding, implementation, and CS professionals. Onboarding is a critical area that has been ignored in the past, and we're fixing that with a holistic approach to help you level up and make your implementation process seamless."

"Rocketlane has been instrumental in streamlining and driving efficiencies throughout our implementation and onboarding practices," said Jessica Bicknell, VP of Customer Success, LinkSquares . "The platform enables us to seamlessly manage all of our active projects with clear visibility into status, blockers, and milestones. The deployment was quick and we have seen an immediate, positive impact on our time to value. We look forward to leveraging Rocketlane to deliver exceptional customer onboarding experiences going forward."

