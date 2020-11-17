Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer self-service software market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027. Efforts to enhance the level of customer satisfaction and encourage customer loyalty are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The continued rollout of a large number of customer service touchpoints is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The social media and community self-service segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period as organizations are rapidly switching to social media channels, which can potentially support communities and discussion forums, as part of the efforts to curb customer support costs

The managed services segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as managed services allow end-users to run their operations effectively and increase business intelligence.

The cloud segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as cloud deployment allows enterprises to save on the costs incurred on having a dedicated infrastructure to host on-premise solutions

The healthcare segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service apps that allow patients to schedule appointments, fill forms, update their profile, and pay bills

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period in line with the increasing number of small & medium enterprises looking forward to implementing customer self-care applications.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Customer Self-service Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Web Self-service, Social Media & Community Self-service), By Service, By Deployment, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/customer-self-service-software-market

Enterprises have realized that understanding the changing consumer behavior can help them in enhancing their offerings. At the same time, both small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises have started adopting automated customer self-service software. This is opening opportunities for the market players to introduce innovative customer self-service software solutions integrated with the latest technologies, such as big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing preference for working from home and maintaining social distancing are particularly prompting communications service providers to adopt self-service capabilities. Furthermore, customer service centers are confronting a sudden rise in call volumes as the pandemic continues to disrupt corporate operations, workplace schedules, and travel plans worldwide. The situation is particularly driving the need for AI-enabled self-service solutions.

The growing preference for digital transactions to pay bills and for accessing 24-hour online support and other interactive online services through the internet shows no signs of abating. Hence, enterprises are scouting for self-service solutions that can ensure adequate flexibility while enhancing the speed and effectiveness of their customer support service. Prompt after-sales maintenance service is also emerging as a decisive factor for enterprises while selecting a vendor for procuring customer self-service software.

Grand View Research has segmented the global customer self-service software market based on solution, service, deployment, end-use, and region:

Customer Self-service Software Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Web Self-service



Mobile Self-service



Intelligent Virtual Assistants



Social Media & Community Self-service



Email Management



IVR & ITR



Others

Customer Self-service Software Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Managed Services



Professional

Customer Self-service Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-premise

Customer Self-service Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail & E-commerce



Media & Entertainment



IT & Telecommunication



Healthcare



Government



Others

Customer Self-service Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Customer Self-service Software Market

Avaya Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

HappyFox Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

SAP SE

Verint Systems, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

