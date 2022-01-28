28.01.2022 22:15:00

Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.333922 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $ 0.310297 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is a bank holding company which provides financial services through its subsidiary Customers Bank, a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $19.6 billion at December 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token (CBITTM) which allows clients to make instant payments in U.S. dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. More at www.customersbank.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (E)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.