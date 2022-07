Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Webcast on July 28, 2022

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, "Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to report its earnings results for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2022. The call will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp President and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, and Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.

Register online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers Bank Investor Relations webpage.

The second quarter 2022 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Corporate Overview

Customers Bank is a full-service bank with $19.2 billion in assets at March 31, 2022, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token (CBITTM) which allows clients to make real-time payments in US dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. More at www.customersbank.com.

