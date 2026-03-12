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WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001

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12.03.2026 13:03:44

Customers of three UK banks report being able to see other people’s accounts on app

Lloyd’s, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers say information including national insurance numbers and recent purchases was on view Some customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland were able to see the bank accounts of other customers when they logged into their app on Thursday morning.Customers reported difficulties logging into their bank accounts and in some cases were able to view account details and transactions that did not belong to them. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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