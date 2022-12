Customers queue at Aldi at dawn for YouTubers’ Prime Hydration drink

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The energy drink became a sensation after it was launched by social media influencers KSI and Logan PaulCustomers queued outside stores before dawn , jostled other shoppers and even dived headfirst into display units on Thursday as sales of the sought-after YouTuber-promoted Prime Hydration energy drink kicked off with a fizz at Aldi supermarkets.Shoppers raced to UK Aldi stores early in the morning to snap up bottles of the £1.99 beverage, which became an internet sensation after it was launched by social media influencers KSI and Logan Paul. Continue reading...