Customertimes Announces New Consumer Health Projects Based on CT Software Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes has recently undertaken projects with three global consumer health organizations in Western Europe to increase their existing OTC and prescription drug business segments and facilitate expansion into new, rapidly growing markets.

These projects further confirm our role as an industry leader in CRM for Consumer Health, Pharma, and Medical Products.

Customertimes will be implementing CRM solutions for multichannel pharmacy and HCP engagement. The new solutions will be based on CT Software's award-winning suite of products, including CT Pharma, CT Mobile, and CT Presenter.

Additionally, all new customers will leverage CT's proprietary multi-channel ordering solution, CT Orders, to increase efficiency for OTC and pharmacy rep visits. The timelines vary, but all three projects will reach go-live by Q3 of 2022.

"These projects further confirm our role as one of the industry leaders in CRM for Consumer Health, Pharma, and Medical Products," says Alexey Patsko, CEO of CT Software. "We are committed to increasing the efficiency of our customers' sales teams, and we know our products will significantly impact the value these companies are able to derive from their CRM.

"Customertimes offers a complete, industry-specific set of applications that extends Salesforce functionality and allows our customers to leverage the full power of the Salesforce ecosystem," Patsko. "This is what gives us the edge over our competitors. Our applications make a significant impact on revenue growth and sales efficiency, allowing companies to scale quickly and expand into key markets."

To learn more:

Visit us at: https://customertimes.com/#ct-mobile-suite

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2763511/

Find us on Salesforce AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxConsultingListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000024pXzEAI

Talk to a Salesforce Industries expert: experts@customertimes.com

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:

Meriel Sikora

Customertimes

212-520-0059

meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customertimes-announces-new-consumer-health-projects-based-on-ct-software-products-301478166.html

SOURCE Customertimes Corp