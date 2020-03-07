Customizable Kids Eyewear Brand, PAIR Eyewear, Makes Debut On ABC's Shark Tank

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAIR Eyewear, the customizable children's eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for kids with glasses, announced its appearance on ABC's hit television show, Shark Tank, which aired Friday, March 6th. While in the Tank, co-founders Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein made a deal with two Sharks, Lori Greiner and Stitchfix's CEO Katrina Lake.

"At PAIR, we're changing the narrative around what glasses can be and are helping kids express themselves and feel more confident in their daily lives," said Edelstein. "We're thrilled that the Sharks recognized the value we can bring to the market, and we look forward to sharing our mission with the broader Shark Tank audience."

While in the Tank, Kondamuri and Edelstein made a deal with Lori Greiner and Katrina Lake for $400,000 for 10 percent of the company, in addition to a royalty structure of $1.50 on each PAIR until the Sharks recouped their investment. The Sharks appearing in this episode were Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark, Founder and CEO of Stitchfix, Katrina Lake, who made her debut on the show. PAIR beat out 45,000 other entrepreneurs for their spot in the Tank.

Motivated by his own negative experience of wearing glasses as a child, Nathan Kondamuri, alongside Sophia Edelstein, created PAIR to radically improve children's eyewear. Before launching, the duo partnered with the former head of product from Warby Parker and interviewed over 400 children who helped inspire the design of PAIR's patent-pending collection of durable, lightweight base frames and interchangeable magnetic top frames. PAIR makes glasses empowering and fun for kids and affordable and stress-free for parents. With PAIR, children can now change the style of their eyewear daily, just as easily as they can change their clothes or shoes.

The episode (ep. 1106) can now be viewed on demand and on Hulu. To learn more about PAIR, visit: www.paireyewear.com .

About PAIR

PAIR , the first direct-to-consumer, customizable children's eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for kids with glasses, allows children to quickly and easily customize the look of their glasses anytime, anywhere. PAIR delivers their glasses to families with an engaging digital experience for just $60.00 per pair - well below the $300.00 average price point for a pair of kids' prescription glasses. The brand's large and expanding selection of over 300 combinations of base frames and customizable tops includes limited edition monthly drops and licensed designs for optical glasses, sunglasses, and blue light glasses, all available in both prescription and non-prescription forms. Since launching in October 2018, PAIR has helped provide over 5,000 children in need with vision care through their PAIR for a PAIR donation program with The EYELLIANCE. To learn more about PAIR, visit: www.paireyewear.com .

