Customized Ayurvedic Skincare Line Gifted to 2020 Acting and Director Nominees in 'Everyone Wins' Goodie Bag

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purusha Botanicals is launching its new Custom Skincare Ritual line on Hollywood's biggest night with its inclusion in the famous 'Everyone Wins' goodie bags.*

The personalized, Ayurvedic skincare will be independently gifted to the 25 acting and directing nominees, which this year include Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo.

The unique line includes Exfoliate, Cleanse, Hydrate, Tone, Mask, and Skin Tea, but everybody – including Hollywood stars – will get their own exclusive balance of nourishing, moisture-rich formulas by taking an online holistic skin consultation on the Purusha Botanicals website.

An online holistic consultation provides Purusha Botanicals' skilled specialists with a 360-degree view of the customer's skincare requirements, and advanced software helps make an analysis based on the enduring principles of Ayurveda to determine the exact blend of ingredients that best aligns with skincare concerns, goals, and preferences.

The result is a freshly bottled formula that's hand crafted for every individual.

"A daily routine or ritual is absolutely necessary to bring radical change in body, mind, and consciousness. We provide skincare that's 100% natural, plant-based, cruelty-free, dye-free, GMO-free, sulfate- and paraben-free, and non-toxic," said NAMA recognized Ayurvedic doctor and Purusha Botanicals founder Kathy Jo Staheli, AD.

Click here for the Custom Skincare Ritual line, featuring the Exfoliate pure herbal cleanser to gently remove dirt and toxins without altering the skin's natural pH; nourishing, moisture-rich Hydrate formulas; Cleanse to promote clear, glowing, dewy-looking skin; an antioxidant-packed Mask with the optimal mix of ingredients for clearing, calming, and revitalizing sensitive, aging, and stressed-out complexions; Skin Tea to refresh skin cells from the inside out; and Tone, which works as a potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic that helps to stave off a host of skin woes from blemishes to itchy rashes.

Website: www.purushabotanicals.com

Media Handles: @purushaayurveda @purushabotanicals

For more information, photos and interviews, please contact:

David Gardner

Email: david@davidgardnermedia.com

Phone (US): +1 310 433 2392 / +1 949 284 0815

Phone (UK) +44 7864 042286

*The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

Related Files

DSC07025-edit.jpg

Related Images

purusha-botanicals.jpg

Purusha Botanicals

Launch of customized Daily Skincare Ritual Kit

Related Links

Why Ayurveda for skincare?

Creating Ayurvedic ritual through tea

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customized-ayurvedic-skincare-line-gifted-to-2020-acting-and-director-nominees-in-everyone-wins-goodie-bag-300988349.html

SOURCE Purusha Botanicals