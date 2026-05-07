Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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07.05.2026 06:00:40
Cut UK speed limits to reduce Iran war impact on consumers, thinktank urges
Cap of 20mph in towns and cities and 60mph on motorways would cut fuel demand and combat rising prices, IPPR saysBritain should lower speed limits for drivers as part of a package of measures to reduce the impact of the Iran war on consumers, a thinktank has said.Capping legal speeds at 20mph in towns and cities and 60mph on motorways would help reduce fuel demand and combat soaring oil prices triggered by conflict, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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