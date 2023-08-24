|
24.08.2023 15:47:11
Cutera Names Jeff Jones COO
(RTTNews) - Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), an aesthetic and dermatology company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Jeff Jones as chief operating officer, effective August 28.
Jason Richey, the previous operating chief, resigned from the company in May 2021 and his responsibilities were assumed by Dave Mowry the executive chief of the company then, who later came under fire over alleged violations of his employment contract.
Jones will directly report to Taylor Harris the current chief executive officer of the firm and will be responsible for its end-to-end operations.
Jeff Jones has over three decades of experience in senior operational leadership roles at medical device companies, like Sientra Inc., Earlens Inc., Benvenue Medical Inc., Acclarent Inc., Reliant Technologies Inc., and many more.
Currently, shares of Cutera are trading at $10.14 down 5.41% on Nasdaq.
