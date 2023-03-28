Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 03:00:16

CVC and Elliott Want a Piece of Cineworld

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's never the best sign when activist investor Paul Singer is knocking on your door.Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Singer's hedge fund Elliott Management both made offers to buy parts of the failing movie theater business, Cineworld – the second largest theater chain on the planet – according to Sky News.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX zu Handelsschluss deutlich im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.300 Punkte-Marke
Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen