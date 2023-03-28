|
28.03.2023 03:00:16
CVC and Elliott Want a Piece of Cineworld
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's never the best sign when activist investor Paul Singer is knocking on your door.Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Singer's hedge fund Elliott Management both made offers to buy parts of the failing movie theater business, Cineworld – the second largest theater chain on the planet – according to Sky News.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
