21.01.2022 02:00:35
CVC Joins The Rush Of Private Equity Groups Going Public
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It may be known for its work in private equity, but the future of Britain's storied CVC Capital Partners is decidedly public.According to a Bloomberg report, the 40-year-old buyout firm is working with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley on a stock market listing for a potential IPO that could value it above $20 billion. It would be the latest in a series of major PE moves from the back room to the trading floor.Continue reading
