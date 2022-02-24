Cvent Announces Five-Time Olympian, Allyson Felix, as a Keynote Speaker for its Annual User Conference Cvent CONNECT

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that Allyson Felix, five-time Olympian and the most decorated woman in U.S. Track and Field history, will be one of the keynote speakers at their annual customer conference Cvent CONNECT. This year’s hybrid event will take place from April 11-14 and will offer both in-person and virtual experiences. The in-person conference will be hosted at CAESARS FORUM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are so proud to welcome Allyson Felix to the main stage at Cvent CONNECT this year,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer for Cvent. "As a world-renowned professional athlete, mother, wife, passionate philanthropist, designer, and business executive, she brings an incredible understanding of what it takes to succeed – even when the odds seemed stacked against you. After a successful career in track & field, Allyson now uses her platform and first-hand experience to drive inclusivity and equity in both sports and business. Her insights will undoubtedly inspire our attendees to deliver events and experiences that are welcoming and impactful for all.”

Cvent CONNECT will be hosted as a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person experiences. The in-person event will be hosted at CAESARS FORUM Conference Center in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The virtual event will be hosted on Cvent’s Attendee Hub, delivering an immersive online experience for those attending remotely. The four-day conference agenda will provide exclusive in-person and virtual experiences, including more than 100 breakout sessions, learning opportunities, and networking events.

More about Allyson Felix

Growing up in California, Allyson was nicknamed "Chicken Legs" for her lanky physique. Undeterred by the name-calling, she looked to make the most of her long legs and went out for the high school track team. She excelled from the start, within a year finishing seventh in the 200-meter dash at the CIF California State Meet, eventually becoming a five-time winner at the event. At the age of 18, Allyson won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. She went on to compete at the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics, winning a total of 11 medals, seven gold, three silver, and one bronze. She is currently the most decorated woman in U.S. track and field history.

Today, as a professional athlete, mother, wife, and business executive, Allyson uses her platform to put the spotlight on efforts that support inclusivity, equity, and diversity in women’s sports and business. In 2019, Allyson became Athleta’s first-ever sponsored athlete. Through the partnership, she has championed several initiatives to empower women and girls through sports including The Power of She Fund, a first-of-its-kind childcare grant program to help fund childcare costs for mothers who are also athletes. Allyson is also the Founder of Saysh, a community-centered lifestyle brand that creates products for, and by, women.

Click HERE for more information and to register for Cvent CONNECT.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

