Cvent Charts the Future of Business Travel with Its 2022 Annual Travel Summit

Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, travel and hospitality technology provider, will host its annual Travel Summit on Tuesday, May 24th. The complimentary virtual event will be hosted on the Cvent Attendee Hub, with participants also invited to attend in-person networking receptions in London and New York City on May 23rd and 24th, respectively. Curated to the needs of travel buyers and managers, travel management companies (TMC), and hoteliers, this year’s event will offer attendees the chance to hear from a range of industry leaders and experts as they discuss the current state of travel and how the industry is charting a path forward as pandemic recovery continues.

A panel of travel experts and executives will headline this year’s Summit keynote, offering a wealth of insight into the key trends propelling the business travel ecosystem. The opening keynote will feature:

Chip Rogers, President & CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

Peter Caputo, Principal and US Hospitality Subsector Leader, Deloitte

Patrick Mendes, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Accor

Richard Eades, Global Category Lead (Travel & Meetings) at BP

In addition to providing an interactive virtual networking reception on May 24th, Cvent will also host two in-person networking events to give industry professionals the opportunity to continue the conversation face-to-face. The London pre-event networking reception will take place at Sofitel London St. James on Monday, May 23rd, from 5 - 7:30 p.m. GMT, while the post-event discussion and celebration will take place at Arlo NoMad in New York City on Tuesday, May 24th from 4 - 6:30 p.m. ET.

"We’re thrilled to host our second annual Cvent Travel Summit. With business travel and transient on the upswing, it’s critical that we continue to provide new insights, best practices, and a space for travel and hospitality professionals to engage and learn from the best of the best, and we’re proud to lead the conversation with our virtual summit and in-person networking events,” said Senior Vice President of Sales, Anil Punyapu. "The last two-and-a-half years have brought extraordinary challenges to the world of business travel, and the learnings from this year’s summit speakers, product roadmaps and breakout sessions will prove invaluable to helping industry professionals navigate the current and future transient landscape.”

The one-day event will offer buyers and suppliers a robust agenda which includes the latest updates from Cvent’s Travel and Transient product roadmaps and breakout sessions covering trending topics such as:

Diversity and sustainability in travel

How to prepare for business travel rebound

Building and delivering a purposeful RFP

Duty of Care in the new landscape

Hotel sourcing trends and best practices

Individuals can register for the summit here and can find out more information about networking events here.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005124/en/