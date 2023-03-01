Cvent Earns Spot on Six Unique ‘Top Product’ Lists in G2’s User-Based 2023 Best Software Awards

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced it has been named to six G2 2023 Best Software Awards lists, including: Top 100 Software Products, 50 Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Products, Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products, Top 50 Products for Enterprise, Top 50 Products for Mid-Market, and Top 50 Products for Small Business. This is the fourth time Cvent received a G2 Best Software Award. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"We’re extremely proud to have been named a top software product in this year’s G2 Best Software Awards,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Cvent. "As a long-time leader in the event technology space, we strive to deliver a platform that enables our customers to deliver more engaging and impactful event experiences. Recognition from G2 – that comes directly from our customer reviews and user feedback – is especially rewarding.”

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and over 21,000 customers worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com. From time to time, we plan to utilize our investor relations website, investors.cvent.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

