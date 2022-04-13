Cvent Excellence Award Winners Honored at Cvent CONNECT 2022

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced the winners of the 2022 Cvent Excellence Awards during the company’s annual customer conference, Cvent CONNECT. The awards program, now in its tenth year, recognizes industry leaders from a diverse set of organizations who use Cvent technology in new and inspiring ways to deliver best-in-class event experiences and drive positive business results. Winners were selected from hundreds of submissions and embody the best in their respective industries. Finalists and winners were recognized at a live in-person ceremony on April 12 in Las Vegas at CAESARS FORUM. The event was also broadcast to a global virtual audience of meeting, events, and hospitality professionals.

"Over the last two years, we’ve seen monumental change across the meetings and events industry, and this year’s Cvent Excellence Awards winners have not only adapted to those changes, but thrived in the new digital-first environment,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. "Through their innovative use of technology, these award-winning organizations, hotels, event professionals, and marketers have achieved impressive results. All of us at Cvent extend a well-deserved congratulations to each of this year’s finalists and winners who have embraced technology as a core competency and are driving the transformation of our industry.”

The 2022 award winners are:

Block Buster | Excellence and Ingenuity with Room-Block Bookings

Gaylord Palms

Business Intelligencer | Outstanding Achievement in Hospitality Analytics

Loews Hotels

Group Game Changer | Best Group Sales and Marketing Strategy

The Wigwam

Clever Collaborator | Seamless Collaboration

Atrium Hospitality

Hometown Hero | Expanding Awareness and Building Connections

Visit Anaheim

Planner’s Choice | Create Lasting Partnerships

Westin Tampa Bay

Event Marketing Mastermind | Best Event Marketing Strategy

YPO

SMMP Sensation | Strategic Meetings Management Program of the Year

Medtronic

Ace of Spaces | Effective Sourcing and Safe In-Person Experience

BCD Meetings & Events

Hybrid Hotshot | Best Hybrid Event Experience

Morningstar

Cvent Rookie of the Year

American Marketing Association

ROI Rockstar | Best Return on Event

Xilinx

Pivotal Partner | Cvent Partner of the Year

Fox World Travel

Virtual Virtuoso | Best Virtual Events Program

Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA)

Power of the Platform – Single Conference

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Power of the Platform – Total Event Program

OutSystems

Webinar Wonder | Best Webinar Program

Montana Primary Care Association

Cvent Superstar | Cvent Advocate of the Year

Marco Ogsimer | CWT Meetings & Events

About the Cvent Excellence Awards

Each year, Cvent celebrates their customers through a prestigious awards program at their annual user conference, Cvent CONNECT. The organizations, event planning teams, marketers, and hoteliers recognized have established themselves as thought-leaders within the meetings, events, and hospitality space. Winners are recognized in front of thousands of industry professionals each year during Cvent CONNECT, and their work is highlighted throughout the year through case studies and thought leadership content. To learn more, please visit www.cvent.com/excellence-awards.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

